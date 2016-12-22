Jaipur Lit Fest no stranger to controversy

more-in

It’s the 10th anniversary of the Jaipur Literature Festival and this year too, the event seems to be courting controversy. This time around, the reason is the inclusion of two RSS men — Manmohan Vaidya and Dattatreya Hosabale — in the festival line-up. What two men from the ruling BJP’s parent organisation, with no literary work to their credit, will do at a literature festival is as yet unclear.

But the other fact that stands out is this: three writers who returned their State-sponsored awards protesting against growing intolerance in the country — Ashok Vajpeyi, Uday Prakash and K. Satchidanandan — will not find their names in the list of speakers this year.

In 2013, sociologist and writer Ashis Nandy set off a veritable storm with his comments on people from the OBC, SC and ST communities. “It is a fact that most of the corrupt come from the OBCs and the Scheduled Castes and now increasingly Scheduled Tribes and as long as this is the case, the Indian republic will survive,” said Mr. Nandy. This led to ire amongst many from the communities, including participants in the festival.

Mr. Nandy later clarified his comments, saying: “I have been misquoted. What I meant was that most of the people getting caught for corruption are people from the OBC, SC and ST communities, as they don’t have the means to save themselves unlike people from upper castes.”

The year 2012 saw an even bigger scandal as Salman Rushdie was slated to visit the event. Rushdie pulled out at the last minute, stating that he felt unsafe. Four writers — Amitava Kumar, Jeet Thayil, Ruchir Joshi and Hari Kunzru — read out chapters from Rushdie’s banned book The Satanic Verses. They had to leave Jaipur immediately after the event to avoid arrest.

At that time, festival co-director William Dalrymple said, “What a lot of people don't realise is that even reading from a banned book is against the law.”

It remains to be seen how this year’s controversy will impact the festival, but it isn’t the first time an issue has been raised even before the commencement of the event.