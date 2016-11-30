Imagining her art

more-in

Kris Di Giacomo talks about illustration, her love for digital art and the issues faced by those in her profession

Tara Books bustles with writers, book worms and design teachers. Everyone pays rapt attention as Kris Di Giacomo, an illustrator living in France, tells us the story of a father and son’s trip to the zoo. It could be the child-like glint in her eyes or the subversive humour of the story; there is something about the session that instantly takes us back to childhood.

The story called My Dad at the Zoo by Coralie Saudo, illustrated by Kris, is about the parent-child role reversal. The kid reprimands the dad who is mischievous and has a temper-tantrum issue. The parent does everything a child would normally do, like beg for ice cream, run amok at the souvenir shop and hand-feed the piranhas. Kris’ images bring alive a totally new story as well. For instance, her vivid imagination gives life to the animals in the zoo, be it the elephant with the cap or the piranhas.

“There’s still a kid in me that’s amused by myself,” says Kris, when someone asks her what inspires her. She also walks us through her craft and the journey of her illustrations. From simple sketches to full-blown, vivid images, when she works with Photoshop on them, her work looks experimental and imaginative. “I first put the text in the right spaces, and then might go to the last page if I come up with a sudden idea. I keep going back and forth,” she explains.

Before she dabbled in picture book illustrations, Kris taught English to French school kids. “I had to do fun things that did not require them to read or follow any curriculum. They were just four-year-olds and had very short attention spans.” That’s when she started using pictures. Kris feels that images should add more to a story, apart from the text. “They should come with their own set of sub-stories.”

Kris’ tools include water colour and Photoshop. “It’s a bit of an addiction,” she confesses, while talking about her love for the digital space. But, she says, many of her friends in France use fabric to illustrate books. “Some of them are so detailed and look like paintings.” At Tara, she is mesmerised by the indigenous paintings hanging on the walls. “I am impressed and feel slightly inferior because we do not have this kind of a tradition to fall back on.”

In France, there is an association called La Charte that fights for decent wages for illustrators. The forum comes up with guidelines and rules to safeguard the rights of their members and also holds fun parties. “We get to meet other illustrators and writers and discuss issues that are common to us.” She is also regularly invited to book fairs, where she gets to connect with publishers. “There is great esteem given to picture book artistes in France.”

(The event was organised by Tara Books in association with Institut Francais India)