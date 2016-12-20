Hyderabad National Book Fair: Turning another page

Being at a book fair is a treasured experience these days, what with all the virtual shopping going on. It’s comforting when you have someone from a stall guiding what’s the best from an author’s collection, someone who discusses writing and reading trends, that human touch that you miss despite the ‘you might like this’ section on most shopping sites.

At the Hyderabad National Book Fair at NTR Stadium, on a weekend, the density of crowd was so high that one had to hear the ‘side side’ murmurs often.

The topudu bandi (push cart) concept that made a splash last year, was back again, attracting buyers. The English collection at several stalls was being offered at throwaway prices, although the sheen in the deals was amiss. A series of books for Rs 100 was a major draw, though it suffered in comparison to regular online festive sales. Instead grabbing the quintessential cup of tea and wandering around with a glance at the literary meets, the Telugu books grabbed more attention , for instance a Malladi Ramakrishna Sastry, Ampasayya Naveen or the early 20th century novel Gruhapravesam felt exclusive and worthier.However, the latest books in either of the languages didn’t find a significant place, the classics were suddenly the epicentre of several stalls. Paytm transactions created enough curiosity; while some were ready to accept only cash and not cards, a major lot though was more accommodating. With fewer stalls this year, it made for a crisp outing at the fair.

A few book sellers promised that the best is to come during the mid-week. A visit to the fair achieved a sense of completion only with the food, including the bellam-putharekulu from Athreyapuram, maavidithandra and Tapeswaram madatha kaja to top it all.