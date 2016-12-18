Glass ceilings divide us all

more-in

Last month, when the U.S. election results made it clear that at least one particular glass ceiling was still shatter-proof, I was in the midst of reading My Own Words, a collection of the writings and speeches of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The book helped to process the sharp sense of disappointment. Much ground has been covered in the struggle for women’s equality, in the matter of a few decades. This has been possible because of the courage, brilliance and tenacity of many. It has been a struggle hard fought around the world. It is not even half done.

‘Separate-spheres’ mindset

In 1957, in a court in Florida, a woman named Gwendolyn Hoyt stood trial for murdering her husband with a baseball bat. She was, remarks Ginsburg, “what we would today call a battered woman. Her philandering husband had abused and humiliated her to the breaking point.” Florida did not appoint women on juries in those days, “out of paternalistic concern for women’s place at ‘the centre of home and family life.’” Hoyt was convicted of second-degree murder by an all-male jury. In 1961, when Hoyt appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court with a plea that a woman on the jury might have better understood her state of mind, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected her plea. This, remarks Ginsburg, was a reflection of the long-held “separate-spheres” mindset: a belief that men were breadwinners and women were home-makers because this was how nature intended things to be.

Ten years later, in 1971, in Reed v. Reed, the U.S. Supreme Court changed direction. A teenage boy in Idaho, the son of long-separated parents, had died in an apparent suicide while in his father’s house. His mother and father each applied to be appointed administrator of the boy’s few belongings. Idaho had a male preference statute for administering a dead person’s estate: “Males must be preferred to females.” Sally Reed, the mother of the boy, was a former clerical worker who now worked as a caregiver for elderly and disabled people. She wanted her son’s few belongings for sentimental reasons. Ginsburg writes: “She probably did not think of herself as a feminist, but she had the strong sense that the state’s law was unjust, and that the judiciary could redress her grievance. Ultimately, her faith was vindicated.” The Supreme Court unanimously held that Idaho’s male preference statute was unconstitutional.

Ginsburg, then a law professor, had written the brief for Reed v. Reed. It was her first Supreme Court brief. It would be followed by several more. Hundreds of laws were changed after this landmark case.

In the course of her life’s work, Ginsburg has dramatically transformed the law for American women. “For the first time in U.S. history,” she writes, “it became possible to urge, successfully, before legislatures and courts, the equal citizenship stature of women and men as a fundamental constitutional principle.”

This book is also the intensely human story of a little Jewish girl born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1933. This was the year when Hitler became Chancellor and ordered the first concentration camp in Dachau. Anti-Semitism was present in America too. As a little girl driving with her family in Pennsylvania, Ruth saw an inn with the sign: “No Dogs or Jews Allowed.”

Her older sister had died of meningitis aged six. Ruth went to public school. Her mother Celia had never gone to college; instead, she had worked in a garment factory to fund her own brother’s college education. To ensure a better life for her daughter, Celia regularly took her to the library and taught her to love reading. Ruth read widely. She liked Nancy Drew books: “Nancy was a girl who did things. She was adventuresome, daring.”

At school, Ruth played the cello, the beginning of a lifelong love of music. She disliked segregation based on gender stereotypes. “I remember envying the boys long before I even knew the word feminism, because I liked shop better than cooking or sewing.”

In 1946, when Ruth was 13, her mother was diagnosed with cervical cancer. Celia Amster Bader died in 1950, a day before her daughter’s high school graduation. In 1993, in her acceptance speech after nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court, Ginsburg paid homage to her mother: “The bravest and strongest person I have known, who was taken from me much too soon. I pray that I may be all that she would have been had she lived in an age when women could aspire and achieve and daughters are cherished as much as sons.”

Then and now

Ginsburg entered Harvard Law School as one of the first nine women in a class of 500; at Columbia, she graduated at the top of the class. At both schools, she was the first woman to serve on the Law Reviews. And yet, on graduation, she could not get a job. This was because of “what was then viewed as a grave impediment: on graduation, I was the mother of a four-year-old child.”

Surely this personal experience of discrimination — of being unwanted in workplaces despite being eminently qualified — contributed to her relentless efforts for equality. She sees it as an imperative to free both girls and boys to aspire and achieve their dreams, whatever they may be. Glass ceilings divide us all.

Today, schoolchildren visit her at the U.S. Supreme Court “at least weekly”. They ask whether she always wanted to be a Supreme Court Justice. “It is a sign of huge progress made. When I entered law school, women were less than 3 per cent of the legal profession in the United States, and only one woman had ever served on a federal appellate court.” Now, for the first time, the majority of students in U.S. law schools are women.

One of the most moving pieces in this book is Ginsburg’s tribute to Belva Lockwood. Born in 1830, Belva Lockwood was the first woman to gain admission into the U.S. Supreme Court’s Bar, and the first woman to argue a case before the nine Justices. Widowed with a child at the age of 22, she enrolled in college to become a high school teacher and later school principal. She was an ardent suffragist. In 1869, as a 39-year-old mother of two, she applied for admission to law school. Her application was rejected as her presence would “distract the young men” in class. She persisted until she was allowed to matriculate. When the law school refused to grant her a diploma, she wrote to the university ex-officio president, President Ulysses S. Grant: “I have passed through the curriculum of study… and demand my diploma.” Two weeks later, she had it.

Belva Lockwood was also the first woman to run for office as president of the U.S. Lockwood’s reason, quoted by Ginsburg, was simple and powerful: “We shall never have equal rights until we take them, nor equal respect until we command it.”

There are three reasons to read this book. First, to honour the achievements of those who have fought with civility and determination to make the world a more equal place for our children, for girls and boys, so that they may achieve their full potential as creative and productive human beings. Second, to learn about strategies and gather energies to continue this work in other places, in whatever small ways. And third, to realise that even those who have achieved so much in this struggle didn’t always win. They did face losses. What set them apart was that they picked themselves up after every loss and carried on. There are some books that show that hope is a duty like any other, and this is one of them.

Uma Mahadevan Dasgupta is in the IAS, currently based in Bengaluru.