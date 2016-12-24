Fine Print

A new British Library project will digitise 4,000 early Bengali books as part of plans for the U.K. India Year of Culture 2017. The digitisation is part of a wider ‘Two Centuries of Indian Print’ project to digitise unique material from South Asian print. The books span 22 South Asian languages and are rare, fragile publications.

****

The 28th biennial Jerusalem International Book Fair (JIBF) invites applications for its Zev Birger Editorial and Agent Fellowships. The last date for applications is January 15, 2017. The fellowship runs from June 9-15, 2017, and will include special seminars, meetings, and touring. JIBF will choose 35 editors and agents for the fellowship and fund their participation and stay in Jerusalem. For more information, visit www.jbookfair.com.

****

J.K. Rowling has launched a new “real and personal” website. The writer revealed the new creation on Twitter, where she also announced two new books. The website features her Twitter feed and a Q&A on Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them as a “Christmas gift to wizard lovers”.

****

American author James Patterson’s first three Alex Cross detective novels will be released in e-format by Arrow, an imprint of Penguin Random House UK, on January 1, 2017. The novels Along Came a Spider, Kiss the Girls and Jack and Jill, were originally published in the ’90s, and have since been translated to over 40 languages in over 100 countries.

****

June Eric-Udorie, 18-year-old activist, writer and one of the ‘BBC 100 Women for 2016’, will edit an anthology on intersectional feminism, identity and beliefs, to be brought out by publishing firm Virago. Eric-Udorie says the anthology was born out of the renewed appetite for "nuanced" conversations about feminism and aims to provide a platform for women "who continue to be marginalised within the feminist movement".

*****

Transworld has acquired a new novel by English writer and actress Anna Hope. Inspired by American TV series The Affair, the as-yet-untitled novel, set in the modern day, will trace the story of “the quest for a child” from the viewpoints of three women. Transworld will publish the novel early 2018.

****

Scottish novelist and screenwriter William Boyd will receive the Bodley Medal instituted by the Bodleian Libraries of the University of Oxford for outstanding contributions to literature, culture, science, and communication. Boyd has authored 14 novels, including the Somerset Maugham prize-winning A Good Man in Africa and An Ice Cream War. Past winners of the Bodley Medal include classicist Mary Beard, physicist Stephen Hawking, film director Nicholas Hytner, novelist Hilary Mantel, writer and actor Alan Bennett and inventor of the World Wide Web Sir Tim Berners-Lee.

****

Puffin Books will publish American actor B.J. Novak’s new children’s book The Alphabet Book With No Pictures in September 2017. Similar to his first, The Book with No Pictures, the new title aims to hone children’s active imagination and teach them “how letters work together to build sounds, words and sentences that get increasingly funny and imaginative.” Novak is best known for his work on TV comedy series The Office.