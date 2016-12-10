Fine Print

Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Uttar Pradesh has started a seven-day certificate course in book publishing in collaboration with the National Book Trust (NBT) and the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD). The intake of the course will be 50 students.

Amazon’s Kindle e-reading division has added support for five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati and Malayalam. All the features currently available for the English language, including personalisation, note taking, and page flip, will be offered for the Indian languages as well.

Scottish historian Niall Ferguson has won the 15th annual Arthur Ross Book Award for Kissinger: 1923-1968: The Idealist, the first in a two-volume biography of the former American national security advisor Henry A. Kissinger. The award, which is presented by the Council on Foreign Relations, comes with a prize of $15,000.

Freebo, an app that helps users find new owners for their old books, has won the Code to Learn contest organised by Google India. The app, created by Noida school student Aditi Jain, was developed using Google Scratch and App Inventor and will be available on the Play Store soon.

Japanese writer Haruki Murakami will publish his new novel in February 2017, according to his publisher, Shinchosha. No details of the book's title or plot have been revealed, but it has been confirmed that it will be long. The new work, which will be Murakami’s 14th title, will be published in two volumes.

Melvyn Bragg and Margaret Hodge have been announced as winners of the inaugural Parliamentary Book Awards, as voted for by members of the British Parliament. Bragg won the Best Fiction prize while Hodge bagged the award in the non-fiction category.

The inaugural Abantu Book Festival kicked off this week in Soweto, featuring over 50 authors from South Africa, Africa, and the diaspora. The festival is an attempt to change the historical trend of exclusion of black authors and readers from existing literary circles.