Fine Print

News from the world of books

Penguin India has acquired noted environmentalist Sunita Narain’s Conflicts of Interest: My Journey through India’s Green Movement.

Environmentalist Sunita Narain

The book is an account of Narain’s battles as part of the country’s green movement. She is currently director general of Centre for Science and Environment.

****

Ruskin Bond

Ruskin Bond was bestowed the lifetime achievement award at the Raymond Crossword Book Awards for 2015. Other awards (jury) went to Amitav Ghosh (fiction), Akshaya Mukul (non-fiction), Shamsur Rahman Faruqi (Indian language translation) and Ranjit Lal (children’s book). The winners in the popular category were Amish Tripathi (fiction), Twinkle Khanna (non-fiction), Sachin Tendulkar and Boria Majumdar (biography), Radhakrishnan Pillai (business and management), Payal Gidwani (health and wellness) and Roopa Pai (children’s book).

****

Paula Hawkins

The Girl on the Train author Paula Hawkins has announced her next psychological thriller, to be released in May 2017. Titled Into The Water, the book, set “in a small riverside town in the U.K. and involving two sisters and ghostly echoes of the past”, will be published by Doubleday. Sales from Hawkins’ The Girl on a Train has catapulted the author into the world’s ‘highest paid authors’ list.

****

Yotam Ottolenghi

Penguin Random House has acquired Yotam Ottolenghi’s new book, Sweet, co-authored with Helen Goh. It will be published by Ebury Press in September 2017. The book, priced at £27, has photographs by award-winning New York team Peden+Munk.

*****

Helena Morrissey

William Collins, an imprint of HarperCollins, has acquired A Good Time to be a Girl: How to Succeed in a Changing World by Helena Morrissey, one of the U.K.’s most successful business executives. Morrissey, who served as the CEO of Newton Investment Management for 15 years, set up the 30% Club, a body advocating for at least 30 per cent women on company boards. In the book, she narrates her experiences juggling work and raising nine children.

****

James Haskell

Hodder & Stoughton has acquired English rugby player James Haskell’s fitness and nutrition guide. Titled Perfect Fit — The Winning Formula, the book provides “new programmes and nutritional advice to help build new physiques”. It will be out on stands in May 2017.

****

Brooklyn Beckham

Penguin Random House Children’s has acquired a book by Brooklyn Beckham, the 17-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham. The book, titled What I See, is a collection of 300 photographs taken by Beckham, as well as images of him, most of them unseen before. Beckham will also pen the book’s introduction.

****

Sarah Perry

The Essex Serpent by Sarah Perry has won the Waterstones Book of the Year award for 2016. The book is set in the Victorian London and Essex of the 1890s. Other contenders for the prize were Harry Potter and the Cursed Child by Jack Thorne and J.K. Rowling, The Tale of Kitty-in-Boots by Beatrix Potter and Quentin Blake, When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi, Meeting with Remarkable Manuscripts by Christopher de Hamel and The Optician of Lampedusa by Emma Jane Kirby.