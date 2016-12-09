Dedicated to bookworms

more-in

“When you read a book as a child, it becomes a part of your identity in a way that no other reading in your whole life does,” says bookseller Kathleen Kelly in the 90s romcom You’ve Got Mail. It is this essence that ‘Peek A Book — Festival of Children’s Literature’, Mumbai’s dedicated book festival for kids, aims to nourish. With about 30 events to choose from and hosted over two days, this carnival brings all the fun and wit of children’s books into the real world.

Authors, illustrators, dancers, theatre artists, magicians and a number of other story-tellers promise to engage children from ages four-14. Lubaina Bandukwala, founder and festival director of Peek A Book says, “The idea is to build a festival that engages with books in different ways.” Bandukwala has already hosted an edition of Peek A Book in Hyderabad and plans to make the festival a multi-city event.

The feast of activities on offer is sure to excite both kids and parents alike. Each one-hour capsule from 10:30 a.m. onwards to about 5 p.m. has four events simultaneously so that there is something for kids of all ages. Bandukwala adds, “It’s a way to get kids to sample books by Indians, for Indians. Dhruv Lohumi [improv comedy artist] creates imaginary friends and fairy tales. I Spy Indian Art allows both kids and adults to experience art in a very sensory way. Jeeva Raghunath and Ankit Chadha are amongst the best storytellers in the country. Devdutt Pattanaik, a fabulous speaker, will be speaking on his book, The Girl Who Chose. It’s a very apt book about having choices as a woman.”

Empowered by myths

Mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik weighs in on his decision to speak about Sita over the other books he has written for kids. He says, “Ramayana will always be narrated to them [kids] as the story of Ram with Sita as a side character, at best a prop who helps the story move forward. However, once she has been exposed to The Girl Who Chose, your daughter will always see Sita differently. And that, I feel, will be very empowering. We often forget that Ramayana is the story of a girl who chooses and a boy who cannot.”

Pattanaik feels that children are audiences like any other, seeking nourishment through stories. For parents seeking to delve deeper into the mythologies, and to imbue meaning to them, he recommends discussing Kaikeyi, Kumbhakarna and Nandi. “A whole world of ideas will open up,” he says, “Myths always have a subtext. You cannot talk about Jesus or his immaculate conception in Mary without talking about Original Sin. You cannot talk about the Prophet Muhammad without referring to the role of his wives. Even a fairy tale of Sleeping Beauty cannot be told without talking about the prince who ‘rescues her’. All myths and stories are political — and these power structures are communicated sometimes consciously, and often unconsciously. There is nothing original that is lost. Stories are reborn each time the parent narrates them. There is no authority out there keeping an eye on ‘the truth’,” emphasises Pattanaik.

Folktales forever

The truth may be communicated to children in many ways as they are open to everything. Chennai-based story-teller extraordinaire, Jeeva Raghunath gets listeners to sing, shake and swing with her. This is a style she has derived from the way her grandmother narrated stories to her when she was growing up. “Every meal time involved one person at the table telling a story, from my grandparents to my siblings. My grandmother’s story-telling had lots of little movements which I have incorporated into my way with a lot of song, rhythm and interaction. If you can hook a child, you can hook anyone,” she says, calling herself an entertainer and auditory storyteller.

Raghunath’s choice of stories is folktales because she feels they can be played around with much more than mythologies. She jokes, “Probably, I am dyslexic… I cannot remember names. Imagine forgetting Ram’s name while narrating the Ramayana. I don’t have the same problem with folktales where it’s always one old man or one old woman…” She admits to not reading a lot but is full of stories all the same, a passion inculcated in childhood.

Kindling a spark

Soha Parekh of Red Pepper Books who is also the festival director Peek A Book, Mumbai, recalls a similar experience. She says, “I grew up in Ahmedabad. We had a story-telling teacher who came every Sunday and narrated Gujarati folktales and mythologies. So when my two boys were growing up, I always told them stories too.” Parekh attended a story-telling session in New York a while ago and its forcefulness made her wonder about a way to do the same here, in Mumbai. “When Lubaina was toying with the idea of this festival, I thought it would work very well,” she says, adding, “Kids are very aware these days but you are kindling a spark that may lead to a curiosity about stories, and there is a way they will always stay with you. That is its value. I have seen it in my boys.”

Author and parent Vrushali Telang recognises this potential which is why she says she is headed to Peek A Book this weekend with her six-year-old. She says, “I take her for as many things as I can but try to avoid events where there is a commercial angle, [where] someone trying to sell you stuff. Lubaina, however, is so good with kids, I completely trust her; it’s all about a love for reading. My daughter has just started reading but she always wants stories that she is a little young for. Just this afternoon, she wanted to be read Treasure Island but I wasn’t sure she’s ready for it.” Theatre artist Dhruv Lohumi’s segment at Peek A Book, which will allow Telang’s daughter to create her own swashbuckling pirate, might just be the thing for her.

Peek A Book — Festival of Children’s Literature is from December 10 and 11 at Mount Litera School, Bandra Kurla Complex. Entry is Rs. 200 per person. Book tickets at the venue and www.bookmyshow.com. For schedule details email: peekabookinfo@gmail.com

The author is a freelance journalist