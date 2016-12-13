Creator of the world’s widest read diary

If you were at the National Centre for the Performing Arts on a tired Wednesday evening watching Jeff Kinney give the annual Penguin Annual Lecture, you would’ve known why he is regarded as one of the most influential people in the world. We could all agree that handling a group of pre-teens can be a menacing task. Now imagine an auditorium packed with them. While in one corner a child tosses his copy of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid in the air to grab Kinney’s attention, in the other, a boy stealthily grabs a microphone to communicate with the cartoonist. But much like Kinney’s creation, Greg Heffley, the writer knows how to best handle a knotty situation: with a heavy dose of entertainment.

The writer of 11 immensely popular Diary of a Wimpy Kid books and a father of two boys, Kinney understands the psyche of a child rather well. Pulling out tricks from his sleeve, which include spontaneously doodling for the crowd, drawing with a blindfold on, or playing mannequin with the audience, the writer enchants children like the Pied Piper of Hamelin. If capturing their attention for over an hour is not an achievement enough, the end of his lecture witnesses an avalanche of kids descending upon the stage for a selfie with the writer, only to be cordoned off by the organisers. As the undeterred kids run out to pick signed copies of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid’s latest edition, Double Down, the auditorium walls struggle to absorb their euphoric cheers.

Cracking the comics space

The following afternoon, a visibly tired Kinney checks out of an uptown hotel to leave the country after addressing the Penguin Annual Lecture (organised in association with Landmark in Delhi and Mumbai). The 45-year-old cartoonist informs us that he is heading to the Philippines next to reach out to his fans, and from there, will go on to South Korea as part of his six weeks on the road. Amidst this rather tight schedule, Kinney speaks with The Hindu, albeit while nursing an allergic eye reaction. To divert his gaze from the harsh light of the conference room, the writer takes my copy of Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down, and to my sheer delight starts to doodle in it.

There ought to be a story behind Kinney’s humility and spontaneous charm, I think; and there is one. Growing up on a heavy dose of comics like Donald Duck, Uncle Scrooge, and Calvin and Hobbes, Kinney always wanted to be a cartoonist. So in college, the writer started his own comic strip for the campus newsletter. But once out in the professional world, his dreams crumbled under a heavy pile of rejection letters from newspapers. “There was no feedback, and no one was pointing me in the right direction.” Kinney trudged on the ambitious path of becoming a syndicated cartoonist for three years. “I later realised that I was a good joke writer, and not a good illustrator,” he says.

Drawing inferences from his childhood, Kinney started writing a sketch book, which later went on to become the first book in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series. The book was a compilation of funny incidents in his life. “It’s quite strange but what seems embarrassing and even painful to you as a child becomes a funny memory overtime.”

Anatomy of a diary

The Massachusetts-based cartoonist is a practitioner of minimalism in his illustrations. With every stroke, Kinney uses symbolism to display sentiments or provide characteristics to his creation. “Cartooning for me is the art of simplification.” He adores the work of Charles M. Schulz, who first used symbols like squiggly lines to representing shuddering in his comic strip Peanuts.

Although, for the writer-cum-cartoonist, getting the right jokes is of paramount concern and priority. Kinney aims to pack in roughly 350 jokes in one book. Once done writing his jokes in about four to five months, he begins to write the manuscript, which is then followed by cartooning.

His early books relied heavily on lived experiences, but at the age of 45, the writer finds it increasingly difficult to write like a child. “I don’t know for how much longer I can get away with it. But in a sense, Greg Heffley is a very flawed character, and his flaws are not uniquely owned by kids.”

For the adult readers

Every creative enterprise has a life-span, and there comes a time when repetition seems to trickle in. But whenever Kinney sees his work entering similar territories as his previous writing, he chooses to embrace it. Double Down, his 11th book in the series, for instance, is a retelling of the first Diary of a Wimpy Kid, and is written in a manner that evokes nostalgia among its early readers.

It’s no wonder then that the franchise has a secret fan following among adult readers too, and not just parents supervising their children’s reading material. Double Down, for instance, begins with Greg Heffley wondering if his life is actually a reality show with the entire world evaluating him. It’s a thought that could very well resonate with an adult who debates about the idea of divine and state surveillance. “There’s something meta about it,” says Kinney, pointing out that while Greg wants to be famous in the book, in real life he is actually famous as kids around the world are reading him.

Peculiar to his disposition, Greg shuffles between tales while narrating them in his diary. Is that Greg as a character or Kinney as a writer? “It’s a mix of both. I too have attention deficit disorder,” says the cartoonist, who tries to stay authentic to the vacillating mind of a child.

But not all have been pleased with the effort. During the early days of the Wimpy Kidseries, Kinney faced criticism from parents for using words like ‘moron’ and ‘hot girls’ in his books. Eleven books down, is the writer conscious about Greg Heffley making morally right choices? “As often as a real kid would do the right thing, which isn’t that often.” The cartoonist believes that a character that always does the right thing isn’t as engaging or fun to read.

Greg goes global

With every Diary of a Wimpy Kid edition, the franchise’s popularity grows worldwide. The book has been translated into 52 languages, including Latin. The first copy of the Latin translation was given to Pope Francis. The cartoonist says he knows a person who works in the Pope’s office who receives all the papal gifts. “But he didn’t receive my book, so I think Pope kept it, which is very cool,” speculates a gleeful Kinney.

As the books’ fan base grows outside of the U.S., the writer is conscious about keeping the content and setting culturally and geographically neutral. But in Double Down, the writer sets several jokes around the time of Halloween, which is quintessentially American. “I thought that hopefully, in most cultures, there is a time that feels spooky. But Halloween is as far as I’ll get.”

Writer’s whimsy

Like his characters, Kinney, too, fosters several quirks. All of his 11 books are 217 pages long. “I wanted that so all my books look the same on the shelf,” says the cartoonist, who was bothered by the varying volume of Harry Potter books with every passing edition. “When you see it on the shelf, you’re like, ‘what’s going on?’”

The cartoonist has already started to ideate for his 12th book, which will see the rebellious pre-teen Greg Heffley escape holiday celebrations. “Most probably Christmas,” says Kinney, adding that he will write the book in a cinematic narrative so it translates well into a film. “It feels like a natural time to write the next one for the screen.”

As we wrap up the interview, Kinney hands me back my copy of Double Down. On the front two pages are large doodles of Greg, his baby brother Manny, and his friend Rowley, transforming the regular store copy into a much-cherished collector’s edition.