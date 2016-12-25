An itinerary for island hopping

more-in

For many of us, the end of the year is a time for armchair travel, and Judith Schalansky’s “pocket atlas” is a timely discovery. First published in German in 2009, and subsequently made available in English translation, her subtitle is as enticing to my tribe as is the title: Pocket Atlas of Remote Islands: Fifty Islands I have not visited and never will. And perhaps it is just as well that the blurb informs us that it was not just a well-received bestseller; Schalansky also “won the prize for the most beautiful German book” — else, to anybody who has not held it in her hands, it would be impossible to convey why this is one book that must not be read in electronic form. This is a book written by a young woman, but a publication that harks back to another age.

Mapping islands

Schalansky was born in 1980 in what was then East Germany, or the German Democratic Republic, and before the reunification had already become obsessed with the atlas. “The lines, the colours and the names replaced the real places that I could not visit,” she explains. “When I was eight, I saw a documentary about the Galapagos Islands. I stared, fascinated by the enormous iguanas with their tiny heads and jagged combs.” She pulled down the atlas, found the specks on the map, and was determined to go there right away. “Maybe one day,” said her mother, as parents do. But a romance with maps had begun. A year later, GDR “disappeared from the map”, but clearly Schalansky had found a lifelong way to be at home in the world, in islands so remotely located that to map them individually is to have no other land form visible on the page.

However, “remote” conveys our continental gaze. Writes Schalansky: “Whether an island such as Easter Island can be considered remote is simply a matter of perspective. Those who live there, the Rapa Nui, call their home island, Te Pito Te Henua, ‘the navel of the world’. Any point on the infinite globe of the Earth can become a centre.” Having found a way, sitting in a Berlin library, to approach each chosen island as if it’s the centre of the world is Schalansky’s achievement — and one that moves you to follow up on her effort by actually venturing across the high seas to visit them — to organise her write-up to give you in the course of four short pages a sense of what it may be like to be there.

The first page has the name of the island, the country it is affiliated to, its area, its population, and then its distance from the nearest large land mass. The facing page has a map in turquoise blue of the island, with its key locales marked. And then, to truly locate us on this piece of land, over the next two pages she tells a story about it. Nothing is made up, she notes in the preface, but it is imaginatively told. The 50 islands are clubbed by their ocean, so obviously the Pacific gets the biggest share and the Arctic the least (three, to the Antarctic’s four).

Speck in the ocean

In the Indian Ocean, for instance, there is Tromelin, a French overseas territory. It’s 0.8 square km, such a speck that even in Schalansky’s generous scale it takes up just a bit of the right-hand page, and has four residents. It’s 430 km from Madagascar, 550 km from Mauritius, and 2,160 km from Diego Garcia. Her write-up, told in the present, has an immediacy. An East India Company ship that set sail from France in 1760 has halted at Madagascar for supplies. “Against the governor’s orders, the captain, Jean de la Fargue, takes sixty slaves on board to sell along with the other goods when they reach Ile de France (modern-day Mauritius). But when a storm throws [the ship] off course, she runs aground and is smashed to pieces on the reef of this small island.” A long rescue later, six years on, all leave, leaving the island named after one of the rescuers. Which makes you wonder, who are these four persons on the island that’s just 800 m wide?

Other “remote islands” we know better — such as Easter Island with it famous stone statues, part of Chile, and relatively heavily populated with 3,791 inhabitants. It’s 3,690 km from Chile, 4,190 km from Tahiti, and all of 2,970 km from even Robinson Crusoe Island. It was evidently once a place of grandeur, but now “there is not a single tree on the barren island created from seventy volcanoes. But the airport’s landing strip is so enormous that a space shuttle could touch down on it in an emergency. The end of the world is an accepted fact, and Easter Island is a case in point…”

Or as Schalansky’s warns in the preface: “Paradise may be an island. But it is hell too.” Either way, after this tour under her charge, elsewhere is more remote, and yet more immediate, than we usually imagine.

