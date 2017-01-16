A bridge between languages

Here’s our takeaway from the workshop by Mini Krishnan, consultant, Publishing (Oxford University Press)

Literal translation

This can be the translator’s first draft. However, it has to be polished to improve the language. Translating literally ensures that everything is carried through. But, if one wants to sell the work and make it appealing to readers, the language has to be smart.

As transcreation

At the heart of all translation is failure. The exact meaning of even ordinary conversations and thoughts are difficult to convey. Transcreation comes into play when a translator wants to convey stories, artefacts, norms, values, rituals, and such aspects of one culture to another. The key question that comes forth with respect to this is: ‘Can one add to translation? If so, when?’

As a revolt against grammar

Participants read a passage from Imayam’s Beasts of Burden, translated from Tamil by Lakshmi Holmstrom. It was a telling example of how certain writers choose to write as they speak, and the translator sometimes sticks to the format to convey the soul of the original.

As cultural manipulation

The Bible was used as an example to explain how translators took the liberty to ‘transcreate’ based on the language, culture, and emotional connect of their readers. For instance, The Bible’s version in certain nations may have altered renditions of certain portions, keeping in mind what is acceptable amidst the audience it was translated for.

As conflict/danger

Translation is about transfer of power; the shift of weight of great conflict from one language to another. It may take years to translate a work, and translators face a great danger in going missing in the larger context.