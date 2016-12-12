more-in

The Alto Delhi Comic Con was a raging success with enthusiastic fans bustling the NSC Exhibition ground. We caught up with Joe Harris, the creator and writer of comics and graphic novels like “Great Pacific”, “X-Files: Season 11”, “Batman: Joker’s Asylum” amongst many others. Here he shares his thoughts on changing trends of the industry.

The comic book audience has changed with time. How has the target audience expanded?

The new, younger generation has become a lot more diverse. More girls and women have taken to it, while when I was younger, it was much more of a boys club. And I think in the year 2016, nerds have inherited the world. It’s cool to be a geek now. Whereas when I was younger, you would be made fun of. Pop culture has just blown up. You have new generations of fans who love this stuff and they are not ostracised for it. And suddenly the curiosity factor is enormous all over the world. It’s a common phenomenon everywhere, even if the language is not shared, everyone loves the fandoms, the movies, comics and superheroes.

How has technology affected the superhero franchise?

Movies before the special effects were of a certain quality – they looked forced. When digital effects reached a certain point, you could bring these properties to the screen and they did not look silly. So I think that was a big revolution – say when the first X-Men came out. It was not just a man in a suit doing silly things anymore. Personally, I have a little superhero fatigue myself, which is not a comment on them because I think some of them are very good and some of them not as much. I don’t work too often on them, still work with them, enjoy it but I have taken to more genres now like science fiction, horror, adventure things like that. “Captain America: Civil War” for example had great special effects but it also tackled some compelling issues that the characters wrestle with, like their place in society and whether or not they are doing good things by doing the things they do. Hopefully, we will see a good balance because people do enjoy the special effects, it just gets a little tiresome if there is nothing underneath it.

Does the modern superhero symbolise the same things that he/she used to when Superman first came out?

I hope so. I know the recent movies have turned some people off because they tend to show him as dark and conflicted, which is interesting in a dramatic sense. I think that the idea of a god-like figure who might use his power in a way that’s scary or threatening — that’s objectively fascinating. But I think Superman works best as a beacon of hope. It was created with that intention, I think that’s why it has endured for so long. I guess everything is more cynical today, the world is a lot more complicated than when Superman was first created. I do not always write the most optimistic thing but I would like to. I would rather inspire people than just be dark and complicated. The society has become a lot more diverse and understanding. Women enjoy a lot more equality and I think that’s started to get reflected in the culture and comics. It’s no longer the masculine fantasy of a macho hero battling other people. And that’s interesting because the genre as a whole has become a lot more inclusive. I think that’s the evolution we need to keep pushing.

Has there been a shift towards screenplay as a favoured medium for art expression? For instance, J.K. Rowling preferred the screen to initiate the Harry Potter spin-off, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them?

I can’t say as to why J.K Rowling chose to continue the franchise that way, other than that the market is tremendous for it. She is a unique figure in the genre fiction and storytelling globally. But the success at the box office is all validation it needs. I don’t want to assume the worst, but I think people who are fans of reading classic works – that’s always been accepted as high art. Whereas movies, for most people, has always been the territory of entertainment – even though this too, is art. But these are not mutually exclusive. It’s a different experience when you read and when you watch something. When someone reads a book like “Gone Girl” or “Girl on The Train” or whatever the big, hot summer read of the year is, they expect it to be adapted into a movie. It’s always been that way. And when movies first started, that was where they drew their inspiration from. I think it’s just tradition. But I think it’s getting harder and harder to find original content. It’s intriguing that J.K Rowling took this route now because it’s hard to find a big-budget box office release that is intended to be released, first as the movie. The trend now is to find something that people are familiar with, because that translates into added box office success. I hope we can still see some people innovating in film these days. I don’t like it when film makers are just using their talent to get a paycheck and even though they are talented and they do it well, I hope we see more innovation.

How has your experience of Comic Con in India been?

One of my favourite things of coming here to the Indian Comic Con and the various sessions that I am invited to, is watching how excited the young people are. I love watching the energy of this huge, young audience here. It’s a tremendous resource and bodes well for the country and it’s future.

How would the Indian context fit mainstream superhero culture?

I actually wrote a couple of years ago for DC Comics a Firestorm character – Rakshasi. They did something called “The New 52”, which was where they did a revamp of their line and I was brought in to work on the character Firestorm who was a superhero, with advanced nuclear power. She can transform into fire. And the idea behind the series is that a lot of rival countries would have their own Firestorm and it becomes an arms race, where the US has one, Russia has one, India, the British, French have one and each character has these powers that are adapted into the visual style that you might associate with the corresponding nations. India’s Firestorm, I thought, was fantastic. You can see the cover – she has fiery hair and arms – so many wonderful, visual cues, which anyone would get from observing Indian culture – the mysticism and religion and so visually very inspirational place to be. I would be open to bringing that to future things as well. It’s very rich and entertaining.

On that note, there have been several instances where a culture has been misunderstood in its representation and people get offended. What are your apprehensions regarding this?

That’s fair. I am actually very self-conscious about that. That is the danger when perhaps you don’t know the culture too well. I wish I could tell you that I am certain, but I am not sure that I do, I hope I do. If I am wrong, I am open to being told that I want to get it right. But what you witness, what you point out is a concern – we don’t want it to be exploitative, we have to be more culturally inclusive.