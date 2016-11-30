Beyond the veil

more-in

Sudeep Sen’s new book explores the grey areas of ‘desire, disease, delusion, dream and downpour’

Sudeep Sen’s new book Erotext: Desire, Disease, Delusion, Dream, Downpour is micro-fiction, a genre which the author has devised. “Micro-fiction and prose-poetry would be basically sisters and brothers; they are closely aligned. You can read Erotext as a book of prose poems or as a book of microfiction, because they are very tight, short fiction pieces.”

The book has been divided into five parts. Within each group, the reader can pick and choose.

It speaks of love, longing, pain, and darkness. “My writing tends to be very condensed. And, I use lyricism as a part of a driving musicality of poetry,” says Sudeep, in a telephone interview.

People are diffident about writing on erotica, he feels, despite India being home to the sculptures in Khajuraho and Konark, Tamil Sangam and Bhakti poetry. “So, I took it upon myself as a challenge to do this,” he says.

The trick lies in how it’s done, he adds. “If you push the boundary too much, you enter the pornographic space. If you undercook it, it becomes very callow writing. Admittedly, it is a difficult space to write in, a thin area where one figuratively skates on a razor’s edge. That is the challenge — to say little and to imply more.”

All sorts of things have an effect on his writing. “This includes stuff I fantasise about and see in the news. When you are a writer and a poet, you pick up noises, faces, and images that go unnoticed to an everyday eye.” So, there is the poem on Kargil and Gaza which could be about politics, love, and how rain invokes geography, and the fluidity of water.

Sudeep has travelled across the country to launch his book in different cities and the feedback has been positive.

“Erotext is an avant-garde experimental book. It attempts to redefine or extend the standard genre-classifications of fiction, non-fiction and poetry. Micro-fiction is generating interest from an entirely different set of audiences, who see themselves as consumers of general, commercial and literary fiction, and not perhaps of poetry. That is a healthy and positive sign.”

The book, published by Penguin Random House, will be launched by the author at Amdavadi Snack House, T. Nagar on December 1 at 7 p.m.