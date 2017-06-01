Panel to study working of licensing system

Mr. Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, Minister for Industrial Development, announced in the Rajya Sabha to-day [May 31, NEW DELHI] that an expert committee would be set up soon to go into the working of the industrial licensing system with a view to finding out if large industrial houses received undue advantage over others. In reply to a question he clarified that the committee would also investigate to what extent licences were denied to others in giving preference to Birlas and whether the grant of licences was consistent with the policy of import substitution. The Minister who was replying to the debate on the Hazari Committee report also announced that a Bill would be introduced in the current session of Parliament to give effect to the recommendations of the Monopoly Commission as accepted by the Government. It may be stated in this connection that no other report received so much attention during recent times as the Hazari Committee report, with Birlas being the main target of attack, most members alleging it had received a favoured treatment in the matter of grant of industrial licences. The Government came in for severe criticism for what the members called undue favours deliberately shown by it to the Birlas. The Minister was interrupted frequently as he started replying to the exciting debate. He stoutly repudiated the allegation that the Congress Government encouraged Birlas. There was no substance in the allegation that anyone on this side of the House was encouraging any industry or individual for personal or party interests. At the same time he agreed that Birlas were not angels but said nobody could accuse anyone unless there was evidence. The Minister disclosed that a Cabinet Committee would go into the question as to how far the objective of democratic socialism was achieved as a result of the present economic policy. Members were anxious to know whether any M.Ps would be associated with the expert committee. Mr. Ahmed maintained that the expert committee would not be an official committee but will consist of outsiders who were experts having knowledge of economics and industrial matters. If any M.Ps. could be fitted in in terms of this qualification they would be included.