The third Nadar Conference under the auspices of the Nadar Mahajana Sabah resumed its sitting yesterday under the presidency of Mr. V. Ponnusami Nadar, when essays were read and addresses were delivered by representatives of this community on compulsory elementary education, higher education, female education, technical education, starting of a newspaper to serve the interests of Nadars, the constitution of the Nadar Mahajana Sabah, the collecting of an endowment fund, the controlling of the Mahamai funds and physical culture.

The Conference met again this morning and it was presided over by the Hon’ble Dewan Bahadur Justice T. Sadasiva Aiyar. The gathering to-day was particularly large; almost all the leading Nadars of these places were present.

Mr. Issac Y. Gnanam, of the S.P.G. College, Trichinopoly, one of the delegates to the conference, addressed the assembly on the need for educating the children of the community. He was followed by Mr. N.S. Mannickavasaga Nadar, Headmaster of the Kshatriya High School, Virudupatti, who exhorted the young men of the Nadar community to join the Defence of India Force in large numbers and thus serve their country.

Messrs. S.K. Gnana Durai of Trichinopoly and E. Periyanayakam of Madura appealed to the rich Nadars of Madura, Tinnevelly and other districts to contribute in large sums to the War Loans.

The Hon’ble Dewan Bahadur Justice T. Sadasiva Aiyar in concluding the proceedings of the Conference, stated that it was a proud privilege for him, a Brahmin, to preside over this Conference of Nadars. They were all here to do that which they had been ordained by God to do, to do His work for His people, that He might say in the end ‘well done thou good servant.’