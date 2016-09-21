Sikkim bans removal of wealth outside State

The Sikkim Government has issued a proclamation banning people from taking money hundies, bullion or jewellery out of the State. This ban would naturally affect businessmen operating between Sikkim and India. The Indo-Sikkim Treaty of 1950 provides for free trade and commerce between Sikkim and India and also for consultation in the event of either party desiring any change in any of its provisions. At the same time the Treaty lays down that Indian citizens in Sikkim would be subject to the laws of Sikkim and vice versa. Although the Sikkim Government has made the proclamation unilaterally, no formal move has been made by the Government of India. Legal experts here [New Delhi] are examining whether the ban imposed by the Sikkim Government should be regarded as the law of the land and whether it could set at nought the provisions of the Treaty.